Rebel Wilson has an incredibly busy lifestyle but the Cats actress managed to find time to relax at home during the weekend – managing to look ultra-glamorous in the process.

The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram to share a stunning photo collection of herself relaxing inside her garden in LA, including a picture of her sunbathing while wearing a wide-brimmed black hat.

In another photo, Rebel was seen in the reflection of her French doors as she stood outside dressed in an oversized sweater and slippers.

In the background of the photo, the Hollywood Hills could be seen, as well as palm trees and a glimpse of her swimming pool.

Rebel lives in a stunning $3million property high in the Hollywood Hills and it's not often we get to see inside or outside its walls.

However, the star occasionally shares rare pictures inside her home or garden, including a stunning photo of herself swimming in her pool, and another recent snapshot of her relaxing in her all-purple bedroom.

Last year, Rebel also shared a video inside her living room, panning around the room to reveal several features, including grey leather sofas, pastel artwork on the walls and a fireplace.

There was also a bold yellow lamp and a contemporary glass coffee table – finishing touches that made it look to be the ideal place to relax at the weekends.

The talented actress travels a lot for work so no doubt enjoys spending quality time at home when she came, especially at the moment.

The actress spent a lot of time travelling around last year, from New York to Mexico, where she took part in Ant Middleton's Straight Talking series for Sky.

Rebel grew up in Australia before moving to the United States, where she's made a name for herself in Hollywood.

The kind-hearted star is keen to help other aspiring actresses too, and recently teamed up with her old drama class, Australia Theatre for Young People, by putting her name to one of their scholarships, titled Rebel Wilson Comedy Commission.

The scholarship is open for "female identifying comedy writers aged 18-26" and the successful candidate will win a $15,000 play writing commission, and among other things, the opportunity to meet with and receive advice from Rebel herself.

