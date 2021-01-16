Motsi Mabuse blew fans away on Saturday when she shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself enjoying some fun on the beach.

The Strictly star looked sensational in a low-cut swimsuit, posing on her knees in the sand as her long, wavy hair fell over her shoulder.

Clearly reminiscing about how fun it was to go on holiday – which has now been put on hold for the nation amid COVID-19 – Motsi captioned the Instagram snap: "Nostalgia.....! Patience."

Her intimate photo sparked a mass reaction from fans, with many promptly taking to the comments section to heap praise on Motsi's photo.

"Wow! What a beauty," wrote one. A second said: "Beautiful, that smile is soooooo infectious." A third added: "Very nice photo." Another gushed: "Love your smile!"

Motsi looks incredible in her swimsuit

This isn't the first time Motsi has delighted fans with a throwback photo on social media. To celebrate her third year of marriage to husband Evgenij Voznyu – whom she wed in 2017 – Motsi posted a candid snap of her getting ready with her sister Phemelo (who was also her bridesmaid).

She accompanied the post with the words: "As always she came through no matter what. Three years ago!"

Motsi shared another gorgeous wedding photograph at the start of last year – and fans went wild. She was promoting a special competition at the couple's dancing school when she posted the throwback picture of her wedding day.

Motsi delighted fans with this throwback to her wedding day

The gorgeous photo showed Motsi and Evgenij on their special day, where she wore a stunning lace gown with button-back detailing and a tulle train, and a garland of white flowers in her hair.

Her husband looked smart in an all-white ensemble and planted a kiss on his bride's cheek as they posed together with a seascape backdrop.

Motsi and Evgenij have since welcomed their young daughter, whose name she has never publicly revealed – and in an Instagram chat with Janette Manrara, she said the couple would be open to having another child.

