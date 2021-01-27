Salma Hayek’s red lipstick and glasses look has fans calling her teacher The Frida actress delighted fans with her new look

Salma Hayek looked flawless in a simple screen grab of herself patiently waiting for a video call to begin - but it was her ensemble that had fans teasingly calling her teacher.

The Frida actress, who has just returned from a tropical getaway is clearly getting straight to work taking Zoom calls like the rest of us - and she looks ethereal doing it.

In the close up that Salma shared to Instagram, the actress is sporting a bold red lip and her lightly highlighted hair is swept up in a glamorous updo. What really finishes off the look are the very smart glasses she is sporting which perfectly frame her face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma hayek reveals secret to youthful appearance

Several of her fans noted that she was managing a very teacher vibe in the snap. One person wrote: "Got that sexy Spanish teacher thing working…".

While an actual teacher chimed in "Wish I could look like this in my online class. Beautiful as always."

Salma Hayek looks stunning - even in Zoom calls

Salma recently returned to the UK following a getaway with her family to a sun-soaked location - which is the reason for her current COVID-19 quarantine.

The 54-year-old returned to her home just in time to catch a snowfall. The actress posted an amazing photo to Instagram upon her return home - a snap of herself frolicking in the snow alongside her two dogs, her legendary little pet owl and an appearance by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders - the meme.

The 54-year-old actress hilariously captioned the image "It snowed in London, I ran out to play with my dogs and my owl and guess who showed up… Bernie Sanders."

The actress looked stunning in her skinny jeans, fitted sweater and white cap, and is playing with her French Bulldog, and her iconic pet owl perched on her shoulder.

Its a change of pace for the actress who until this week has spent the start of 2021 posting photos of herself on beaches and flaunting her incredible figure in a selection of swimsuits.

Salma has returned from her very relaxing tropical getaway

The Mexican-born star credits a little exercise and a healthy diet for her impressive physique but admits she's a total foodie.

She recently shared her go-to breakfast with fans and what she cooked up might surprise you.

Salma skipped oatmeal, toast, or scrambled egg for a delicious, but messy looking, breakfast taco. In the video, she loaded her taco up with mushrooms, egg and rocket and explained: "The mushrooms… they have a bit of cayenne pepper, tomato and garlic and cilantro."