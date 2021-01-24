Salma Hayek stuns in deep red bathing suit photo The Frida actress was stretched out on netting over crystal clear water

Salma Hayek left fans speechless when they were treated to a stunning snapshot of the actress in a deep red bathing suit lounging on netting perched over crystal clear water.

The Frida actress has been sharing sensational shots of her tropical getaway, away from the winter cold back at her home in London.

In the snap, Salma is reclined on netting with some white pillows for additional comfort, dreamily gazing upwards Fans reacted with a slew of emojis and heaped praise on the actress hailing her as “stunning” and “gorgeous”.

Salma has been sharing beachy, dreamy scenes lately and shared two shots last week; one of herself in water looking up at the sun with her hands running through her hair, while the other is on the beach in the sand where she is in the middle of a relaxing meditation pose.

She captioned the shots with "We need to keep our cool." Salma has been on a legendary tropical vacation, and has been sharing stunning shots from her trip that has given us wanderlust.

Salma, who spent the holidays in the UK and France with her husband François-Henri Pinault's family, rang in the New Year abroad.

The actress and mother-of-one has been enjoying a sun-soaked holiday in an undisclosed location, relaxing on the beach, drinking tequila shots and sipping on fresh coconut juice judging by her Instagram snaps.

The 54-year-old actress has been showing off her fabulous collection of bikinis, kaftans and straw hats, wowing fans in a pink two-piece, a brown bikini and also a green and blue swimsuit which she wore when she impressively did a handstand underwater.

Salma has been enjoying a tropical getaway

Salma insists her flawless physique is 100 per cent natural and the star has previously admitted she's gaining confidence as she gets older.

She told People magazine: "When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time. I used to criticize myself so much."

