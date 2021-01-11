Goldie Hawn shares glimpse inside art-filled office at home with Kurt Russell The First Wives Club star and Kurt Russell split their time between LA and Aspen

Goldie Hawn's home is as stylish as you would imagine, and the Hollywood star recently shared a glimpse inside her monochrome office.

The First Wives Club star was talking in a video posted on her charity Mind Up's Instagram page, sat inside the spacious area as she spoke about mindfulness.

In the background, black-and-white prints were hanging on the white walls of Goldie's home. The mother-of-three was sat on an office chair, and a black shelf filled with books and a globe could be seen behind her.

Goldie lives with long-term partner Kurt Russell in Los Angeles, and also has a family home in Aspen, where they have been staying for the majority of the pandemic.

The award-winning actress opened up about family time in an interview with InStyle over the summer.

Goldie Hawn inside her stylish home office

Goldie said that she was "in the mountains with Kurt and the kids" and that she was trying to "savour every moment because I get to be with my family".

The star added: "When I wake up, Kurt brings me coffee, which is just the sweetest, and it starts the day off great. I have my dogs in the bed with me, and I snuggle with them for a while.

"We have breakfast with the kids and sit around and talk. And then I go on a bike ride with Kate [Hudson]."

Goldie and Kurt Russell inside their bedroom

It's an extra exciting time for Goldie's family, as she recently revealed that her youngest son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith were expecting their first child.

The baby was due on Christmas Day although they have chosen to keep quiet about the arrival currently. Just before Christmas, Goldie and Kurt opened up about their seventh grandchild's arrival.

Talking to USA Today, Kurt said: "We're looking for a really great Christmas present this year." Goldie added that it was "pretty awesome".

The Hollywood star inside her huge garden

Goldie and Kurt are already grandparents to Kate's three children, Ryder, Bingham and Rani, and Oliver's three children, Wilder, Bhodi and Rio.

What's more, Goldie was present at all of their births. The actress loves nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

