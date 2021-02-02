Mark Wright's heartache revealed as family COVID battle continues

Mark Wright's sister Jessica Wright has given fans a new update on their family's battle with coronavirus.

Their father, Mark Wright Snr, recently returned home after contracting the virus, while his brother Eddie - the dad of fellow reality TV star Elliott Wright - is still in hospital and was deemed "critical". Another brother had to be put on oxygen.

Speaking with MailOnline, former TOWIE star Jess confessed "every day felt like a ticking time bomb" after her family contracted the disease over the festive period.

"They're a lot better. Thank God, my parents are fine – my grandparents both had it and got through it, which was the biggest relief," she shared.

The 35-year-old added: "My uncle is still poorly but please God we are praying every day that he is in recovery and is going to get better. It's been a whirlwind and made this virus feel even more real than what it was before.

"It is soul-destroying to think that so many have had to live through that heartache. We feel really fortunate that at this point we are okay."

Mark Wright pictured with his dad Mark Wright Snr

Mark recently urged Good Morning Britain viewers to take the virus and lockdown measures seriously. "My dad is out of hospital now, one of my dad's other brothers is in hospital, he's doing ok, he's on oxygen and my dad's other brother... he's in a critical condition as we speak," he said last month.

The 33-year-old added: "The message is what it should have been and has been from the start, like Kate [Garraway] has tried to promote on Good Morning Britain until you see it first hand, that might be the day you realise I need to buck up my ideas, but then it might be too late..."

He continued: "You will regret doing what you are doing. So listen to the rules, stay at home, there is a lockdown for a reason. Please just obey by these rules. It's so important. When you see it first hand, it's the most scariest virus you will ever see."

