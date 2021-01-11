Mark Wright reveals family heartache after dad is hospitalised for coronavirus The radio host urged GMB viewers to take the virus and lockdown measures seriously

Mark Wright has revealed his father was recently tested positive coronavirus, which left him being hospitalised. Thankfully his dad, Mark Wright Snr, is now out of hospital but isn't the same "mentally".

Mark's uncle Eddie, the dad of fellow reality TV star Elliott Wright, is also battling the virus in hospital and is in a "critical condition" while another uncle is on oxygen.

"My dad is out of hospital now, one of my dad's other brothers is in hospital, he's doing ok, he's on oxygen and my dad's other other brother ... he's in a critical condition as we speak," he said during an appearance on Monday's Good Morning Britain.

The 33-year-old added: "The message is what it should have been and has been from the start, like Kate [Garraway] has tried to promote on Good Morning Britain until you see it first hand, that might be the day you realise I need to buck up my ideas, but then it might be too late..."

Urging viewers to listen to lockdown restrictions, Mark said: "My answer is, the Government, whether they are right or wrong, they know more than you. So, if they are telling you to do this, do it. Because until you get to a point where I am now, and I’ve had the hardest few weeks of my life and looking at basically potentially losing family members who are close to you or them being very sick.

Mark shared his family news on Monday's GMB

"You will regret doing what you are doing. So listen to the rules, stay at home, there is a lockdown for a reason. Please just obey by these rules. It's so important. When you see it first hand, it's the most scariest virus you will ever see.

"The things it does to the body, what it's done to my dad. He's out of hospital and I hope he doesn't mind me saying this but mentally something is not right there at the moment. He's ok but he's not my dad he was four weeks ago. He's better and I'm hoping there's improvement more to come. But it can leave long lasting problems."

Mark added when his dad was in hospital, he facetimed him and heaped praise on the NHS staff, saying: "He took his mask off… [and said], 'They are absolute superheroes.'"

