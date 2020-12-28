Nicole Kidman’s daughter Faith celebrates turning 10 with the sweetest rainbow birthday cake The Prom star made sure her and Keith Urban's little girl had the best day ever

The Prom star Nicole Kidman looks like she took a page from her colourful, sparkly role in the musical comedy when it came to celebrating her daughter Faith’s birthday. The Oscar-winning actress served up a fun birthday cake with pink candles and multi-coloured sprinkles as her little girl, whose dad is Nicole's husband Keith Urban, celebrated turning 10.

“Happy Birthday darling Faith Margaret! We love you so much,” Nicole wrote in the caption of the post shared on her Instagram, following the note with a heart and birthday cake emoji.

Nicole shared a picture of daughter Faith's 10th birthday cake, which featured colourful sprinkles and bright pink candles

Hundreds of fans commented on the post, which received more than 80,000 likes. “Happy 12th Birthday Faith. What a beautiful name. Loving the sprinkles and pink candles. Enjoy your precious day xx,” wrote one commenter, while another reflected the thoughts of all of us when she said: “Oooh lovely cake!”

Nicole and husband Keith, who have spoken of their childrens’ challenges during lockdown, are keeping up with these important family moments and traditions, often sharing snaps with fans on social media. In November the Undoing star posted a peek at their living room, decorated with a photo display and balloons spelling out 'Speed of Now We Love You' as they celebrated the launch of Keith’s latest album, The Speed of Now Part One.

The actress is fiercely private about her daughters Faith and Sunday, 12, but often shares glimpses into their lives on social media

In July the Big Little Lies actress shared a rare photo of daughter Sunday as the family celebrated her 12th birthday at home in Nashville.

Nicole is mum to four children: Faith, ten, Sunday, 12, with country star Keith, and two older children, Isabella, 27, and Connor, 25, from her marriage to actor Tom Cruise.