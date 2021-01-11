Nicole Kidman unveils natural hair in rare family video with daughters Sunday and Faith The Hours actress is a doting mum to four children

Nicole Kidman has kept her two youngest children primarily out of the spotlight, but delighted fans on Monday with a rare video featuring both Sunday and Faith.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise melts hearts with adorable video inside home

Taking to Instagram, The Undoing actress posted a throwback clip of herself running around a field with her daughters, which had been featured in Vogue Australia.

The trio were all wearing white dresses, while Nicole's mini-me girls unveiled their curly hair, just like their famous mum – who wore her locks down in her natural waves in the video.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban shares glimpse inside family's Australian home

Feeling nostalgic, Nicole wrote alongside the video: "Just looking back. Wonderful memories, Uluru."

MORE: Nicole Kidman discusses major change impacting Keith Urban and their daughters

MORE: Nicole Kidman gives very rare interview about children Isabella and Connor

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet clip, with one writing: "The cutest video, hope you are staying well Nicole," while another wrote: "You all look like you are having so much fun!" A third added: "This is such a lovely video – great memories for you."

Nicole Kidman and daughters Sunday and Faith in a sweet throwback video

Nicole's natural hair was also a hit with viewers, with the star embracing her curls more in recent years.

MORE: Bella Cruise shares incredibly rare selfie - and fans react

MORE: Nicole Kidman throws support behind Keith Urban following exciting news

The Before I Go to Sleep star admitted that she wanted to achieve what she considered to be the "Aussie beach girl" stereotype. "I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair," she told Australia’s Who magazine.

Nicole Kidman with daughters Sunday and Faith

The mother-of-four also told Refinery 29: "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? I'm working on getting that hair again."

Most recently, Nicole wore her hair in curls for her portrayal of Grace Fraiser in the hit HBO series The Undoing, much to the delight of fans.

The Big Little Lies star and her family have been staying in Australia for the majority of the pandemic.

MORE: Nicole Kidman unveils incredible transformation while in Australia

Nicole, along with husband Keith Urban and their daughters, are enjoying time at their farmhouse in New South Wales.

The impressive property boasts 111 acres and Nicole has been sharing glimpses inside the spacious area on social media over the past few months.

The Undoing star has been staying at her home in Australia during the pandemic

The doting mum also gave an insight into how her family had been coping during the pandemic in an interview published in HELLO! in August.

She said: "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant or the movies.

MORE: Nicole Kidman reveals she's 'so sad' as daughter Sunday receives frustrating news

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

Nicole and Keith usually split their time between Australia and the US

Keith, meanwhile, had previously explained the family's busy lifestyle during an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same.

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's living room in their Australian farmhouse

"We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.