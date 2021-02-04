Brigitte Nielsen has once again stunned her fans by sharing a glamourous picture of herself looking absolutely beautiful.

The Instagram photo, which showed the 57-year-old flashing a lovely smile as she posed in front of a stunning sunset backdrop, was simply captioned: "I had to take a picture with all those colours #nofilterneeded."

The photograph was quickly inundated with messages, with one person writing: "You are so very beautiful..." Another remarked: "So beautiful and romantic." A third post read: "So beautiful as always."

The Danish-born star lives in her Los Angeles home with her husband, Mattia Dessi, and their daughter, Frida, two, who they conceived after trying IVF for a decade.

During a previous chat with The Guardian, the actress – who was famously married to Sylvester Stallone in the 80s – confessed how happy she is with her life.

The actress shared this stunning snap

"My current husband, Mattia Dessi, is 15 years younger than me and I'm really happy now," she shared. "He's probably more mature than me mentally, but physically we're not the same and I do wonder if he will love me when I am 60 and he is 45."

Brigitte, who has walked down the aisle a total of five times, is also a mum to four grown-up sons, who live in Italy, and Brigitte revealed on The View that she talks to them every day.

She said: "My sons are doing amazingly well… I'm very proud of them. I speak to them every day, there's Skype, I don't know what I would have done without it."

