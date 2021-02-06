Dawn French champions need to speak out for young girls who don't have a voice The actress was joined by Rosie Nixon and Hibo Wardere

Dawn French has spoken passionately about the need to represent the voice of young girls who can't speak out for themselves.

The actress joined campaigner Hibo Wardere for a discussion about female genital cutting (FGC) which was hosted by HELLO!'s editor in chief Rosie Nixon and Saiba Salam, the vice-chair of Waltham Forest Women's Network.

The event was streamed on YouTube and held to mark the International Day of zero tolerance for female genital mutilation. Julia Lalla-Maharajh, founder of the Orchid Project which works towards eliminating FGC, also took part.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dawn French, Rosie Nixon and Hibo Wardere talk 'sisterhood'

"This is about women and girls," Dawn said. "We are mothers, sisters, daughter and we are that for our whole world. We've learned how small our world is and this is our job to reach out to hold the hands of those little under five-year-old girls who may not have their own voice."

Hibo added: "I am a survivor of FGC and I've dedicated my life to have it end. I'm a support of educating communities, people, everybody I meet. It's all about education, education, education."

The discussion can be watched on @wf_women

Rosie, an ambassador for Safe Hands for Mothers which works to eliminate FGC, explained she was moved to help when she heard Hibo speak at an Orchid Project event. "What struck me the most was how you could use something so personal in such a way that was for good. And I just felt that the very least we can all do is use our platforms in support of you."

"This is about women and girls," Dawn said

The discussion can be watched on @wf_women

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.