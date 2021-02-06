James Middleton and his adorable dogs make hilarious return to social media Kate Middleton's brother jumped on the Sea Shanty TikTok trend

James Middleton has been missing from our social media feeds for six weeks – but on Friday he made a hilarious return, and we couldn't be happier.

The brother of Kate Middleton has clearly been keeping abreast of trends during his break, as he triumphantly returned with his own rendition of the Sea Shanty TikTok craze.

The trend – started by Royal Mail worker Nathan Evans – sees social media users perform centuries-old songs traditionally sung by seafarers, with the most famous probably being Drunken Sailor.

Using his beautiful pet dogs, James edited his video to perfection, making it look like his pooches were part of their very own band as they cleverly appeared to be singing the ancient sea shanties.

Captioning the clip, James wrote: "My new favourite band 'The Ella-men'. And yes I’m back… after a lovely six week social media detox we (me and the dogs) are back. I hope that’s ok?"

It was definitely "ok" with his followers, many of whom were overjoyed with the clever way James announced his return. "So very ok!! Social media detoxes are healthy… love this video… very happy!" commented one fan.

James has credited his dogs for helping with his mental health

A second wrote: "Thank you for the smile this video gave me." A third added: "Omg! I can't with this! Just amazing! Glad you're back." A fourth wrote: "Dead. The most amazing thing I watched this week."

James' Instagram feed is often filled with photos of his dogs, and in the past, he has spoken about the positive impact his pooches have had on his mental health.

On his website, James has written: "A few years back, my dogs helped pull me out of a really difficult battle with depression.

"When I reached the other side, I set out on a mission to make their lives just as happy and as healthy as they've made mine."

