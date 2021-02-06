Eamonn Holmes sparks fan reaction with latest photo The This Morning star caught the attention of his followers

Eamonn Holmes melted hearts on Friday evening when he shared the most adorable photo of his pet pooch Maggie.

The This Morning star admitted he was powerless to resist her puppy dog eyes at dinnertime, calling Maggie "the best diet ever".

In the snap, Maggie dutifully sits under a table as she gazes up to Eamonn wagging her tail, no doubt hoping for a few bits of his food – and Eamonn is only too happy to oblige.

Captioning the adorable photo, Eamonn wrote: "Me at the table trying to eat… Every time those eyes look at me makes what happens next the best diet ever!"

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting: "Oh my goodness... who could resist that gorgeous little face??" A second wrote: "The pleading look, don’t give in! She’s a gorgeous girl." To which Eamonn responded: "But I do give in…. every time."

A third follower added: "Oh my goodness, how could you ever say no to anything?!" Eamonn replied: "I don't! I can't. Treat her better than a child."

Eamonn delighted fans with this photo of his dog Maggie

Earlier this week, Eamonn shared a photo of himself working away at his laptop, and the famous dad's Instagram followers were quick to notice one particular detail in the background of his snap.

Explaining that he was working towards a writing deadline, Eamonn wrote: "Column day .... trying to find the inspiration. Thankfully it always comes in the end but please send me your positive vibes anyway #writersofinstagram."

Fans loved the black and white photo of Eamonn over his right shoulder

It wasn't long before eagle-eyed social media users pointed out the fact that Eamonn had a lovely black-and-white photo of himself sitting on a shelf in the background.

"Loving the photo over your left shoulder!" one person commented. "Eamonn I love the black and white photo of you just above your left shoulder. It is fabulous, good luck with the writing," wrote another, with a third cheekily asking: "Can I have that gorgeous photo of you, the one at the back? Good luck stay safe."

