John Travolta's daughter Ella celebrates happy news with rare tribute to famous dad The Grease star shares Ella with late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta and his daughter Ella have been keeping their spirits up during the last few weeks and have been spending a lot of time outside in the garden.

The father-daughter duo recently delighted fans after appearing in a star-studded Super Bowl ad, where they recreated an iconic dance scene from John's Grease days.

The video reached the number one spot on Yahoo after it was released last week, and Ella couldn't have been happier.

VIDEO: John Travolta and daughter Ella dance in memory of Kelly Preston

Taking to Instagram after finding out, the 20-year-old wrote: "Thank you all so much for helping my dad and I reach number one on Yahoo today!"

In a second post, Ella paid tribute to her famous father, writing: "Some dads know how to dance, and some dads are @johntravolta."

John Travolta and daughter Ella topped the number one spot on Yahoo

She continued: "We had a lot of fun helping @ScottsLawn and @MiracleGro give away the lawn and garden of your dreams!"

John shares Ella, son Benjamin and late son Jett with his beloved late wife Kelly Preston, who tragically passed away in July after battling cancer.

Ella paid a heartfelt tribute to her famous dad

John and his children have been supporting each other during this difficult time and despite the heartache, the Saturday Night Live star made sure his children made special memories during the festive period, and shared a rare video of Ella and Benjamin wishing everyone a merry Christmas from their living room.

In the footage, Ella smiled as she wished her followers well. She said: "Before the night is over, I wanted to say goodnight and Merry Christmas and I hope you all had a beautiful day and I'm looking forward to the new year with all of you."

Ella and John over the festive period

The father-daughter duo later posed for another snap that John shared on Instagram to mark the beginning of 2021, and fans were quick to note the similarities between Ella and her late mother.

"Ella looks so much like her mama. Happy New Year," one wrote, while a second added, "She looks identical to her beautiful mama in this pic."

