Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton might be getting ready to tie the knot, but ahead of their big day, the A-list stars took part in a hilarious skit during Super Bowl, where they poked fun at their relationship.

Much to the delight of their fans, the lovebirds gave the world a glimpse into their romance, with Gwen hinting it wasn't love at first sight when she met her country crooner fiancé.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's awkward blind date for Super Bowl

In the funny commercial for T-Mobile, fellow Voice judge Adam Levine played matchmaker as he tried to set them up. "I think I'm ready to start dating again," the No Doubt singer told the Maroon 5 frontman.

"I'm sick of LA guys. I want someone completely different, maybe from another country, and someone cultured and sensitive, who's not threatened by a strong, confident woman."

Moments later, the clip panned to Gwen at a dinner table with Blake then turning up. "Oh my god. Hilarious, right? I mean... no," she told him. "What do you mean?" asked the musician. She then said: "Are you wearing spurs? Did you ride a horse here?"

The couple got engaged in October

Upon seeing the advert, fans of the couple rushed to post their thoughts - with one writing: "As far as I'm concerned that is exactly how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got together."

Another said: "There's no way a commercial with Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine actually made me laugh..." A third post read: "Next year's halftime show should be Gwen and Blake. Just sayin." [sic]

However, some thought the commercial meant they broke up. "I was confused for a second because I thought @TMobile was announcing the break up of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. #SuperBowl," the tweet read. Another remarked: "I thought Gwen and Blake broke up for a second. Rolling on the floor laughing."

