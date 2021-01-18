Gwen Stefani throws support behind Blake Shelton - and fans react The No Doubt singer and The Voice host got engaged in October of 2020

While it's been clear for some time that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have each other's backs, the No Doubt songstress threw her full support behind her fiancé - just when he needed her the most.

Gwen took to Instagram to spread the word to her own fans and followers about Blake's new hit single Minimum Wage.

She captioned the supportive post: "New music from Blake Shelton" with the hashtag "Never Lets You Down". Gwen's fans were quick to chime in and noted how supporting they are with each other's careers.

One fan commented: "Awww supportive wifey," while another wrote: "You guys are such a great couple. I love how much you guys support each other".

Gwen and Blake got engaged in October of 2020. The Hollaback Girl singer is clearly still revelling in the excitement of Blake’s proposal, and recently opened up to reveal it almost didn’t happen.

The couple got engaged in October

Gwen appeared in a virtual interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and gave all the juicy details of the engagement, which took place at their Oklahoma Ranch.

"It was actually pretty magical," she said. "I wasn't expecting it at the moment it happened at all, didn't have any idea, nobody knew! "He had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier and I've got to tell you, I was like, 'What's happening with us?'

Gwen shared Blake's post about his new single to her own fans on her Instagram

It was on my mind, 'We've been together a long time now, what's going on?' I was in that place in my head."

The couple considered cancelling their visit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but ended up making the trip to their destination.

She continued: "Out of nowhere, he has this ring in a cabinet when I opened it. He said, 'Get the fire starter,' so I opened the cabinet and there's this ring there, and I was like, 'Are you serious?' and we both started bawling! Everyone was in shock!"

The couple hope to wed sometime early next year

Gwen and Blake were together for five years before he asked her to be his wife.

The couple - who have both been married before - met on the set of The Voice in 2014, and are reportedly planning to tie the knot at the ranch early next year.

