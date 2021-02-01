Gwen Stefani is completely unrecognizable in super short hair The Hollaback Girl singer is engaged to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is known for her extreme hairstyles and colors, but a super short bob cut is not one we've gotten to see often.

This week the Hollaback Girl songstress took to social media and shared a photo that surely shocked and delighted fans. In the snap, Gwen is sporting a short skirt and crop top and a really fun short bob cut.

Gwen's vibe in the photo is all love and positivity, as she appears to be rocking out with a microphone in hand, and her outfit looks like it might be circa early to mid 90s.

She captioned the fun snap with "bring it," which is indeed what she is doing.

Gwen is gearing up to wed her best friend Blake Shelton after their October engagement. Her "bring it" could easily be in reference to her upcoming nuptials.

Gwen opened up about just how the proposal went down on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last month explaining: "It was actually pretty magical.

Gwen Stefani looks competely different in this super short hair style

"I wasn't expecting it at the moment it happened at all, didn't have any idea, nobody knew! He had told my dad on my birthday about two weeks earlier and I've got to tell you, I was like, 'What's happening with us?' It was on my mind, 'We've been together a long time now, what's going on?'

I was in that place in my head."

She also revealed that the proposal was almost unable to go ahead, as Blake wanted to propose on their ranch in Oklahoma.

She said: "We had this trip planned to come to Oklahoma and it was one of those COVID - not a fight - but like, 'Maybe we should just cancel the trip, this is too hard, everyone has to get tested,' you can't make plans anymore.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announced their engagement in October of 2020

"We were this close to cancelling the trip but we ended up making it all happen, and we were all here at the ranch and basically it happened but everyone was trying to make it not happen, and meanwhile Blake has this ring in the side of his truck!"

Speaking about the special moment, she explained: "Out of nowhere he has this ring in a cabinet when I opened it. He said, 'Get the fire starter,' so I opened the cabinet and there's this ring there, and I was like, 'Are you serious?' and we both started bawling! Everyone was in shock!"

