Gigi Hadid showcases healthy post-baby body in gorgeous new photos The model is back to work

Gigi Hadid became a mum just four months ago and now she's displaying her healthy post-baby body in a set of stunning photos.

The model mum gave a glimpse of her toned tummy in snapshots she shared on Instagram on Thursday.

Gigi was dressed in white trousers and a matching cropped shirt with her long hair cascading over her shoulders.

WATCH: Gigi Hadid returns to work after giving birth

The mum-of-one captioned the photos: "Workin 9-5," and her fans adored the images.

Several followers commented: "Hair goals," while others called her a "goddess," and many told her she looked amazing.

Gigi welcomed her daughter with boyfriend, Zayn Malik, last year but they only revealed their little girl's name this month!

The supermodel and former One Direction star gave her the unique moniker, Khai.

Gigi flashed a glimpse of her toned stomach

According to mom365.com, Khai means "the chosen one, royalty or nobility."

The couple are overjoyed to have become parents and after Khai's birthday, Zayn made sure everyone knew it.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful," he let his fans know on Instagram. "To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Gigi and Zayn are incredibly proud parents

Gigi added: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

To celebrate Khai's four-month milestone Gigi also took to Instagram to share the most heartwarming picture of herself showering her little girl with kisses. In the black-and-white mirror selfie, Gigi gushed: "My girl. Four months and THE BEST KID."

Looks like motherhood agrees with her.

