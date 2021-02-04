Hannah Hargrave
Overboard star Goldie Hawn thrilled fans when she shared happy news for daughter Kate Hudson on Instagram
Goldie Hawn was in an incredibly excited mood on Wednesday - and for good reason!
The Hollywood icon couldn't wait to share some amazing news about her daughter, Kate Hudson, and she took to Instagram to do it.
Goldie was full of praise for her actress offspring - who has given her three gorgeous grandchildren - as she sent her a heartfelt message congratulating her on her Golden Globe nomination.
"Jumping for joy for our Katie girl!" she wrote. "Congratulations daughter on your Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress! So well deserved! I love you deeply @katehudson."
Goldie accompanied her congratulatory message with a photo of Kate with a shaved head from the fantasy musical drama, Music, she has been nominated for.
It's Sia’s directorial debut and it also received best picture, musical and a comedy nod too, despite the fact it’s not even been released in America yet.
Goldie shared a photo of Kate from her new movie
Goldie's fans were also thrilled with the news and shared plenty of sweet comments.
"Honestly, she is the best around. Love Kate Hudson, well deserved," wrote one, while another said: "My favorite actresses, you and your mom. Congratulations. You will get it."
The last time Kate won a Golden Globe was in 2001 for Best Supporting Actress in the movie Almost Famous, so it’s no wonder the famous family were in the mood for celebrating.
Kate's brother Oliver had a hilarious reaction to her nomination
Kate’s brother Oliver Hudson also posted a social media message congratulating his younger sibling, and in true Oliver style added some humour to his post.
In his Instagram video, he appeared to be sat on the toilet as he pretending to hold back tears - despite not having a recent movie to be nominated for - and wrote: Didn’t get nominated for a Golden Globe today..
"Congrats @katehudson and @merediththeweasel .. I guess... You 'earned it' You both were so 'deserving'. Thanks for nothing @goldenglobes."
His fans loved it and commented: "This performance deserves a Golden Globe!"
