Oti Mabuse has revealed that she has made the sad decision to postpone her first solo tour.

Sharing the difficult news on Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing star explained that the tour would take place in 2022 and that she "would have loved nothing more than to dance for you all especially".

Oti's fellow Strictly stars rallied around her, leaving sweet comments below the South African dancer's post.

"Love you! You will smash it in 2022," Karen Hauer said.

"So sorry Oti, but already excited to watch you in 2022," added Amy Dowden.

Oti shared the news on Instagram

Oti's full statement read: "Hey Gang! In light of the situation and for the safety of everyone - we have made the decision to postpone “I am Here” to 2022. Trust! I would have loved nothing more than to dance for you all especially it being my first solo tour but the safety of everyone takes priority. Thank you to those who have supported this project and I am motivated more now to make it even better for you all in 2022! Stay safe everyone Oti."

Needless to say, the 30-year-old's fans were just as gutted, with many of them sharing their disappointment.

"Such a shame, but my Dad and I having something to look forward to for next year, totally the right decision!" replied one social media user.

"Gutted but cannot wait to see you in 2022," added another, while a third echoed: "Such a Big Decision to make but, I am so sure it will be worth the wait ..Stay safe."

Oti also made sure to direct current ticket holders to her website where they can find more information about the tour's rescheduling.

