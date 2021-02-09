Tess Daly unveils Vernon Kay's romantic gesture ahead of Valentine's Day The couple have been married since 2003

Tess Daly is one happy lady! The Strictly Come Dancing host was surprised to see a sweet love note from her husband Vernon Kay when she left the house on Tuesday.

Following a night of snow, the 51-year-old was left speechless after her TV star husband etched the words, "[Love] you," on her car. Upon seeing the message, Tess gushed: "And it's not even Valentine's yet @vernonkay [heart emoji]."

Exclusive: Tess Daly details secret wedding vow renewal story for the first time

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly's emotional reaction to Vernon Kay reaching the I'm A Celebrity final

It's likely Vernon had already set off to volunteer at Bolton's newest vaccination site. He took on the role of marshal this week, helping some of his hometown’s most vulnerable residents get their coronavirus jab.

READ: Tess Daly gives rare insight into marriage with Vernon Kay following I'm A Celeb stint

Exclusive: Tess Daly makes heartbreaking confession about filming Strictly in lockdown

Over the past year, both Vernon and Tess have spent increasing amounts of time at home with their daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber, during the UK's lockdown restrictions.

In November, the parents were either busy filming Strictly or taking part in I'm A Celebrity. During an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Tess opened up about lockdown life and how she is among thousands of parents who have taken on the role of teacher at home.

The Strictly star shared this snap of her husband's sweet love note

"We're just getting through it by taking each day as it comes, staying positive, keeping the home happy for the girls," she explained. "I'm so appreciative of their wonderful teachers for pulling off this feat."

MORE: Inside Tess Daly's kitchen - Strictly host reveals her family's favourite meals

SHOP: The best Valentine's Day gifts for her

She added: "It's a levelling experience. We are in it together. I mean, as a family, we've always been a tight-knit unit. I'm very much about focusing on the positive, which at this time is, of course, extremely challenging."

The TV stars have been married since 2003

Asked who the stricter teacher is at home, Tess replied: "It's both of us, really. We juggle it between us but they're really good, they're diligent, they get on with their lessons. They're accountable for themselves. My eldest is in her GCSE year, which obviously is up in the air at the moment."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.