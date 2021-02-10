Kim Kardashian's robber sends star message in latest shocking interview about Paris burglary The star was robbed in 2016

One of the burglars who robbed Kim Kardashian during Paris Fashion Week in 2016 has shared details about the night in a new interview.

Speaking on Touche Pas A Mon Poste!, Yunice Abbras made many shocking revelations about the night, explaining that he was set to make "€4million" from the crime.

Yunice confessed that "old acquaintances" told him about Kim.

When asked by an interviewer: "Who told you about Kim?" he replied: "It was old acquaintances... They said if it interests you, there's an operation to steal a beautiful diamond... it's going to start straight away and it's worth it because it's worth around four, five, six million euros. I was interested... jobs where you take home four million euros, there aren't many!"

The hotel where Kim was staying in 2016

Yunice went on to explain that he and his partners knew that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star would be alone "from her entourage", adding that it was to be expected.

"It's normal, the bodyguard took her home [from the club]. Why would he need to stay, she was shut in, alone. There's no reason for him to stay."

He added that the team of burglars entered the building – which was described as "a discreet place stars rent out to have privacy" – dressed as mountain bikers.

Kim in Paris

They made sure that the "door leading to the street was open" and entered the building at 2am.

Once inside, they "dressed in police costumes" that had been "bought on the internet" and "knocked on the door of the concierge shouting 'Police! Police! Open! Open!'"

Describing the chilling moment the team of robbers disabled the luxury rental's concierge, Yunice said: "We surrounded him. I caught him by the arm, knocked him to the ground and tied him up."

Yunice also shared that the criminals "fled by bike", and that the jewellery was lost, with some even falling into the gutter.

"The bag wasn't shutting properly and I was balancing it on the handlebars," he continued. "The bag got caught in the front wheel, I did a somersault off the bike but landed back on my feet."

As for Yunice's resulting prison time, which is said to be between five and 12 years, he said: "I'm not scared of prison, I've done so much of it."

Finally, Yunice shared a message for Kim herself, saying: "I am sorry. I would like her to forgive me."

"I am asking her to forgive me," he continued. "If she doesn't want to forgive me I will live with it. Personally, I wish her all the best, I wish her success in her career, good for her. I have no bad feelings towards her."

