Kim Kardashian's daughter reacts to star's Valentine's Day gift: 'It's mommy and daddy' The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to four children

Kim Kardashian has received an early Valentine's Day gift ahead of 14 February – and it looks almost too good to eat!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet video of her daughter Chicago, three, reacting to a giant gingerbread house that had been made for her family.

The edible treat – from Solvang Bakery – featured the names of all four of Kim and Kanye West's children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – as well as miniature gingerbread figurines.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago reacts to the star's Valentine's Day gift

Kim's toddler, dressed in a princess outfit, excitedly came over to look at the edible creation while her mum was filming, and said: "Mommy I like it! That's me, Psalm, Mommy, Daddy. Where's Northy and Sainty?"

The Skims founder has been staying at her home in Hidden Hills during the pandemic, while Kanye is reported to be staying in Wyoming amid swirling divorce rumours, although neither have spoken out about this to date.

Kim Kardashian received a tasty looking gingerbread house ahead of Valentine's Day

In January, the famous couple's former neighbour – Kathy Griffiths – seemingly confirmed the news in January, tweeting: "I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work.

"He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There's my two cents."

Kim is a doting mum to her four children and recently went away with them, along with her famous sisters, to Turks and Caicos for a luxury trip, which coincided with Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's third birthday.

The Skims founder's daughter Chicago sweetly reacted: 'It's mommy and daddy'

During the pandemic, Kim has been keeping fans updated on her experience teaching her kids at home, and how she had a lot of respect for her children's teachers.

In an interview on The View last year, Kim said: "Being at home with four kids – if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. It's really tough."

Kim is a doting mum to her four children

On homeschooling North and Saint, she added: "They [teachers] deserve so much. "It's been tough juggling it all, and you know, you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids," Kim added.

