Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have long been rumoured to be an item, but are these latest photos proof the famous pair are actually dating?

Both Kourtney and Blink-182 drummer Travis posted photos of Kris Jenner's Palm Springs pool on Friday, seemingly confirming that they spent the day poolside at Kris' home.

What's more, the serene images come days after Travis posted a romantic rose emoji beneath a photo of Kourtney posing up a storm in her impressive walk-in wardrobe.

Kourtney and Travis have denied over the years that there is anything but a close friendship between them, however, that's not to say that their relationship has taken a romantic turn during lockdown.

In 2019 the musician addressed the rumours to E! News during a red carpet appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, saying: "Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it. I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

Meanwhile, the famous mother-of-three left fans rather unnerved earlier in January, when she posted photos of herself completely alone in a nightmarishly blood red room.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the odd post, consisting of a series of three photos, with the caption "Blood red".

The first and last image was of Kourtney in a tiny black outfit with massive platform heels and black knee highs. Her lips were drenched in a blood red lip colour, as were her nails.

The room she was in had a creepy, hotel horror movie vibe. The middle photo was a close up of Kourtney's perfect blood red manicure handling a piece of sushi.

