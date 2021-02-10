Kim Kardashian furiously hits back after questions about North West's painting Kim is a proud mum of four

Kim Kardashian has come out fighting after people publicly questioned her daughter North West's painting abilities.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 40, recently shared a landscape painted by the seven-year-old, calling her a "little artist" in her Instagram Story.

But her followers were quick to query whether the little girl had actually painted the picture herself. "I'm supposed to work but I can't stop thinking about how North West did not paint this," one remarked.

In response, Kim posted a statement on her Stories, which read: "DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!

"My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured.

Kim shared a snapshot of North with her painting

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting with took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone," she continued.

"I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!

"How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome?" Kim wrote. "Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!"

The star furiously hit back on social media

The reality star – mum to North, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, 21 months, with her husband Kanye West – went on to share a similar painting completed by her daughter's friend.

"They go to the same art class!!!" she wrote, adding in another post, "Shout out to all the proud moms out there that love to show their baby's masterpieces."

It comes after Ryan Seacrest revealed that Kim and the rest of the Kardashian family "have a stack of ideas" after signing a multi-year deal with streaming platform HULU.

Kim is a very proud mum to four children

He said: "I think they have a lot of ideas and [will do] a lot of things that they may have not had a chance to do with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, because it was such a strong franchise and people wanted what they saw from the family. And that's what they got for 20 seasons."

Ryan continued: "So I have a feeling they have a stack of ideas. My guess would be they want to evolve a little bit from the show that everybody has seen and do something differently.

"I'm sure it will definitely pique people's interest, but I think it remains to be seen what exactly they will do."

