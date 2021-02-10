Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West with unseen photos after defending daughter North's painting The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star shares four children with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian defiantly defended her daughter North West on Tuesday evening after naysayers questioned whether or not the little girl had really painted a piece of artwork her proud mum had shared on social media.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star set the record straight with a series of posts on Instagram Stories, reinforcing the fact her talented firstborn really had created the oil painting.

What's more, Kim paid tribute to North's dad, Kanye West, after sharing some never-before-seen photos of artwork painted by him as a little boy.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago reacts to her mum's early Valentine's Day gift

The Skims founder shared a picture of a collection of drawings by Kanye, and wrote: "Throwback to some of her dad's artwork that he did as a kid."

Kim also posted a throwback picture of her Hermes handbag that North had customised with her handprints as a baby, which had been given to her for her first Mother's Day, showing that North has always been creative.

Kim Kardashian shared photos of Kanye West's artwork from his childhood

In a statement, the protective mum wrote: "DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!

"My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured.

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting with took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone," she continued.

North West is following in her famous dad's footsteps

"I'm seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!

"How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome? Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!"

Kim proudly shared a photo of North's artwork

The reality star – mum to North, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm, 21 months, – went on to share a similar painting completed by her daughter's friend Ryan.

"They go to the same art class!!!" she wrote, adding in another post, "Shout out to all the proud moms out there that love to show their baby's masterpieces."

