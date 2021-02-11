Renee Zellweger wows in sheer dress in gorgeous pre-Bridget Jones throwback photo The Judy actress looked incredible on the red carpet in an unearthed photo

Renee Zellweger is no stranger to glitzy events and while the actress is renowned for keeping a low profile, she is often pictured on the red carpet.

The star was a regular at awards ceremonies and showbiz parties prior to the pandemic, and while it is hard to imagine her life before Bridget Jones, we have unearthed an incredible photo of Renee prior to her starring film role.

In the picture, taken at the MTV Movie Awards in 1997, Renee looks incredible dressed in a floor-length sheer dress featuring floral embroidery, while posing on the red carpet.

VIDEO: Renee Zellweger wows on the red carpet for Bridget Jones' Baby

The star, who was 29 at the time, looked fresh-faced with minimal makeup, with her blonde hair styled in a sleek, straight do and side parting.

As well as starring as the much-loved protagonist in the comedy-drama alongside Hugh Grant and Colin Firth, Renee has played Roxie Hart in Chicago alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere.

Renee Zellweger looking incredible in a sheer dress in the nineties

Other notable roles include Cold Mountain and Miss Potter. The 51-year-old – who took a six-year hiatus from acting – most recently took on the role as Judy Garland in the 2019 biopic Judy.

The film saw the star win numerous awards, including the Golden Globe Award, Screen Actor Guild Award, an Oscar and a BAFTA.

While at the BAFTAs in London, Renee met the Duchess of Cambridge in the winners' room after the ceremony. Kate was pictured chatting to the star, and they spoke about their joint appreciation for the UK.

The Judy star has been keeping a low profile during the pandemic

Kate asked Renee: "Do you like the UK?" to which the star replied: "I love it!" The Duchess also asked the star whether she had a break from filming, with Renee telling her that she was working on several projects right now.

Earlier in the month, Renee hit the headlines after it was revealed that she will be starring in and producing a brand new true-crime series on NBC called The Thing About Pam.

Renee is set to star in a new NBC show - and we can't wait!

The actress will play infamous murderer Pamela Hupp on the NBC show, which was also covered extensively on the broadcaster's Dateline news programme at the time.

The six-part series will detail the shocking story of Pamela's crimes after she murdered Louis Gumpenberger in 2016 to frame Russ Faria for the murder of his wife Betsy Faria, who was killed five years earlier.

