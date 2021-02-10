Christine Lampard posts first message since husband Frank’s sacking The presenter is pregnant with the couple's second child

Christine Lampard has taken to social media with her first post since her husband Frank was sacked from his job as Head Coach for Chelsea Football Club.

The glamorous brunette, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, returned to Instagram, where she posted a series of photos featuring Holly Willoughby, who turned 40 on Wednesday.

The sweet snaps also showed some of the pair's other friends, including Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

Christine captioned the images: "Happy Birthday @hollywilloughby here’s to celebrating properly when we’re allowed to!! Have a wonderful birthday and enjoy being spoilt rotten. You deserve it!!!"

The star's fans were quick to echo her sentiments, with one commenting: "Would love to be pals with you lot, always look so full of fun and happy and a big happy birthday to an amazing woman all the best Holly from Scotland."

Others wrote: "Happy birthday Holly hope you have a great 40 birthday xx," and: "Happy 40th Holly!! You look amazing x."

It was the first time Christine had posted to Instagram since the news of Frank's sacking last month – but not the first time she had been spotted on the social media site.

The couple are expecting their second child in April

The 42-year-old received birthday tributes of her own on Instagram last week.

The team at Loose Women wished her many happy returns, writing: "We hope you'll join us in wishing a very Happy Birthday to our @christinelampard. With lots of love from the whole #LooseWomen family [heart emoji]."

Upon seeing the sweet post, the birthday girl replied: "Thank you everyone!!! [Kissing heart emojis]."

It's been a busy year for the star so far, with the announcement of her pregnancy in January and Frank losing his job soon afterwards.

The couple, who also share two-year-old daughter Patricia, will welcome their new baby in April.

