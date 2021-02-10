Salma Hayek sports golden goddess look in curve hugging dress and knee high boots The Frida actress looked sensational in gold

Salma Hayek who has been working hard throughout this month doing press for her new film, Bliss, pulled off a daring, figure hugging dress.

The stunning actress shared a snap of herself decked in head to toe gold, with sky high boots in a silky top and leather skirt.

Salma recently shared some fun behind the scenes of her big press days - including snaps of herself on the phone with her co-star Owen Wilson.

"On the phone with Owen Wilson after our interview with James Corden last night. if you want to discover the rest of my dress and my makeup swipe to the left," she captioned her post.

She also opened up to the Today Show about the challenges of acting versus producing in the post-pandemic world.

Salma Hayek sported a daring gold look with knee high boots

"I also produce, so I am producing Monarca in its second season on Netflix, and as a producer I had to go through all the complications that you have to do to get the show going so we could finish it and even knowing all of that - and having to do it myself after being an actress for more than 30 years - I would do everything wrong," she explained during her interview with the Today.

"I live most of the time on the craft table and I would go to the craft table and try to grab something and they would be like 'NOOOOOO! Don't touch anything!'"

"I'm like, 'But it's a Snickers bar,' and they would be: 'DON'T TOUCH IT, ITS INFECTED' and take it away.'"

She said beyond food being an issue on set, the mask protocols are also challenging to follow as an actress.

"After a take I'd take my mask off and be like I'm going to go to check it out on the monitor."

Salma was away on an extended vacation recently

"And everyone is running away from me saying 'No, no, no! You cannot come this way, you have no mask!'" I mean I know that those are the rules but when you've done it one way for so long it's so weird," she added.

The actress is involved in several projects at the moment.

