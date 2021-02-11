Katie Holmes excited for Valentine's Day with daughter Suri and boyfriend The actress is feeling the love

Katie Holmes has plenty of reasons to celebrate Valentine's Day this year and she was excited to tease fans with her romantic plans.

The star was clearly getting into the heartfelt mood when she shared a post on Instagram on Thursday and it looks like love is in the air.

Katie - who is dating chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. - has been busy showcasing her impressive artwork on social media and her latest heart-shaped painting was no exception.

WATCH: Katie Holmes shares sweet video featuring daughter Suri

The Dawson’s Creek alum uploaded the colourful creation and captioned it: "That time of year" along with some heart emojis.

Her fans couldn't wait to ask her what she had planned for 14 February and wrote: "Big plans?" and "What are you and Emilio doing?"

Others wanted to know if she was doing anything special with her 14-year-old daughter, Suri.

Katie posted the romantic painting on her Instagram

Katie - who shares her only child with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise - has been dating Emilio since September 2020, and even declared her love for him on her 42nd birthday.

Katie, who has always been extremely private when it comes to her personal relationships, re-shared a snap of her sitting on Emilio's lap and laughing. The chef had posted the heartfelt birthday message on his own account.

Katie has an incredible bond with her daughter Suri, who she shares with Tom Cruise

In his message, he wrote: "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday !!! I love you!!" To which Katie responded in her comments: "Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!"

Katie has plenty of love to go around, however, and Suri will always be her number one!

Katie and Emilio have declared their love for one another

She recently gave rare insight into their special bond and told InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality.

"To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it."

