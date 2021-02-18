Tyra Banks shares incredibly sweet video with her glamourous mum Carolyn London-Johnson is the grandmother to Tyra's son, York Banks Asla

Tyra Banks has shared a brilliant and hilarious video with her glamourous mother, Carolyn London-Johnson.

MORE: Tyra Banks stuns in barely there photos - and fans react

In the video, which was posted on Monday, the Dancing with the Stars presenter's mum was lying on a beautifully large bed, surrounded by eye-catching pillows.

The glamourous woman then brought out a ladybird-spotted fan and sang: "I'm ticking, I'm tocking, my body's poppin' lockin'."

The two women were clearly enjoying themselves, as the video cuts to them busting out some impressive street moves in matching black outfits.

Tyra continued their song singing: "Get it, get it, don't stop it, pop, lock it, get it, get it, get it."

Loading the player...

Watch: Tyra Banks and mother sing and dance in sweet video

As the video ended, Carolyn opened her fan in a spectacular fashion.

In the caption, Tyra paid tribute to her mother, writing: "From day one, she taught me what real love is and that it starts with me loving myself, and acting cray cray from time to time.

"My day one, my valentine, my mama. Wishing y'all a happy V-day!!! Xoxo - Tyra," the model signed off.

The pair were enjoying themselves as they danced

MORE: Tyra Banks is mesmerizing in dressing gown selfie and barely-there makeup

MORE: Tyra Banks' unbelievable physique wows fans as she poses in hot pants in nostalgic photo

Tyra's many fans were quick to react to the video, with many saying how "amazing" and "cute" her mother is, and others called the duo "queens."

One fan had heaps of praise for Carolyn, writing: "Your mom is absolutely beautiful. Her smile is dazzling." A commenter also noted the incredibly close bond between the pair, writing: "That's love."

Another fan wrote: "This is 2CUTE, you and your mom are hilarious!"

The model paid tribute to her mother in the video's caption

Last month, Tyra sported a new look as she shared a heartfelt message with her fans. The model sported a freshly cut fringe and wavy tresses which had appeared to have been recently highlighted.

The America's Next Top Model host got candid as she shared a time that she was pitching for an investment, but it all went horribly wrong.

"I lost my way, I started repeating myself, I was a hot mess," she explained, adding that she also lost her notes an felt like a "friggin' fool."

However, she was keen to emphasise that making mistakes is a part of life, and that it's ok to accept a failure and move on past it.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.