Tyra Banks rocks bold new look to deliver important message The star wanted to make a point

Tyra Banks' latest change to her appearance came alongside a heartfelt message to her fans.

The model shared a video of herself on Instagram Stories and sported a freshly cut fringe and wavy tresses which appeared to have been newly highlighted.

MORE: Tyra Banks makes candid body confession with photo

While her look is bound to be a hit with fans, it was the message Tyra was delivering that she wanted her followers to take note of.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tyra shared a heartfelt message with fans

The Dancing with the Stars host got candid as she explained a time when she was pitching for investment and it all went wrong.

She said: "I lost my way, I started repeating myself, I was a hot mess."

Tyra added: "I felt like a frigging fool," as she lost her notes and didn't land the investment.

MORE: Tyra Banks' unbelievable physique in hot pants wows fans in nostalgic throwback photo

MORE: Tyra Banks shocks fans with 'real' before-and-after photos

Tyra sported a new short fringe

But she wanted her followers to know that messing up is a part of life and that it’s ok to accept it and move on.

"Everybody can mess up," she added.

The mum-of-one has been vocal on social media as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and that also means lightening the mood with some fun throwback snapshots.

Tyra recently shared photos from her early modelling days, as well some photos of her more ‘hair-raising’ appearances.

SEE: Tyra Banks embraces natural hair in stunning photo - and fans react

READ: Tyra Banks shares glimpse inside gorgeous home she lives in with son York

Tyra enjoys changing up her appearance

In a bid to get real with her fans, the star has shown them images of her all-natural locks - and she looks completely different to what she does with her new bangs!

Tyra has certainly had her hands full, as she’s also launched an ice cream company, SMiZE Cream.

The star's new business is "all-natural super-premium ice cream," and her first flavour released was Breakfast All Day.

She posted details of the unusual combination on Instagram when she revealed: "Made with meatless bacon, toasted waffles, & maple syrup caramel, this flavor is perfect to enjoy morning, noon and night! Because it's SMiZe o'clock all the time."

In addition, Tyra has been busy caring for her four-year-old son, York! He’s featured in a couple of his famous mum’s Instagram posts and proved to be a hit.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.