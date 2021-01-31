Tyra Banks is mesmerizing in dressing gown selfie and barely-there makeup The supermodel owns that smize - the word and the look

Tyra Banks, who coined the term smize on America's Next Top Model, pulled that gaze off perfectly in a gorgeous dressing gown selfie with barely-there makeup.

Tyra took to Instagram and posted an absolutely mesmerizing photo of herself clad in the softest-looking, pink faux fur dressing gown, complete with a cozy looking hood.

She also sported the accessory of the season, a beautiful black mask with a crystal heart embellishment. Smizing, after all, is a smile with your eyes - so it's the perfect way to communicate in these masked times.

The Dancing with the Stars host captioned the photo paying homage to the mask and gown designer.

"Entrepreneurship is not easy. It takes hard work and so much determination and the will to not give up when things get hard. It’s not just about setting the GOAL. It’s about GETTING the GOAL."

Smize! Trya Banks looks stunning in this barely-there makeup selfie

An entrepreneur I’m really proud of is designer Matt Sarafa. This faux fur jacket and mask full of love are both designed by him," Tyra wrote.

"Matt, I know so many others are inspired by you and all you do. Keep doing you, boo. And I’ll keep watching...and wearing...and sharing your magic. Love Tyra," she concluded.

Tyra has been giving tips and pointers in business, similar to her post about entrepreneurship.

Recently the Dancing with the Stars host got candid as she explained a time when she was pitching for investment and it all went wrong.

She said: "I lost my way, I started repeating myself, I was a hot mess."

Tyra added: "I felt like a frigging fool," as she lost her notes and didn't land the investment.

Tyra has been giving business tips on social media and also discussing her new ice cream line

The mother-of-one has been vocal on social media as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and that also means lightening the mood with some fun throwback snapshots. She has also been posting about her newest business venture, "all-natural super-premium ice cream," and her first flavor released was Breakfast All Day.

In addition to sharing business tips and tricks to social, Tyra has been busy caring for her four-year-old son, York!

He’s featured in a couple of his famous mum’s Instagram posts and proved to be a hit.

