Jenna Dewan shares bathtub selfie - and it features one hilarious detail The famous mum took to Instagram

Jenna Dewan took some time to herself on Wednesday, sharing a photo of herself enjoying a bath at home.

What's more, Jenna even revealed that she'd been joined by a rubber duck, with the toy visible perched on her knee.

We love it when the famous mum-of-two shares glimpses into her busy life raising two young children, and were blown away earlier in February when the Step Up star flaunted her incredible figure when she posed up a storm in nothing but an oversized shirt and underwear.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, in her caption, Jenna revealed that she'd teamed up with cult brand Aerie – which is known for creating some of the most comfortable underwear around - to choreograph a dance, and encouraged her followers to try out the moves with her.

Explaining that she wanted to prove just how comfortable the Boybriefs were, Jenna wrote: "Taking the time for self-love is one of the most amazing gifts you can give yourself. I do that through dancing, which is why I teamed up with my friends @Aerie to learn a self-love dance created by @NaeNaeTwins to celebrate the brand’s super cute and comfortable boybrief undies. Head over to my TikTok and dance with me! Don’t forget to tag #LuvinMyself and! #AerieREAL so I can see what you come up with!"

Jenna shared the photo on Instagram

It didn’t take her followers long to rush to the comment section of Jenna's post to let the actress know just how fierce she looked.

"Wow!" gushed one.

"Stunning," added another, with a third saying: "You rock."

It's not the first time Jenna has wowed her social media followers with her flawless physique lately.

Last month, the 40-year-old shared some amazing snaps from her Los Angeles home - including photos of her impeccably kept gardens - however, it was an image of her outdoor space featuring her in lingerie that really stole the show.

