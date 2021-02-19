Salma Hayek wows in figure-hugging black grown - and fans love her makeover The A-lister took to Instagram

Salma Hayek has shared a throwback photo of herself sporting a daring red lip makeover, and needless to say, fans are in love with the look.

Posing up a storm on the red carpet in a plunging LBD and with her jet black hair looking glossy and straight, the A-lister shared the photo to mark Throwback Thursday.

WATCH: Salma Hayek: I was told my career would die when I reached my thirties

Fans were quick to gush about Salma's appearance.

"Bold and beautiful!" wrote one.

"Wear red more often, I'm begging you," added another, with a third saying: "Timeless beauty."

The famous mum's post comes days after she dropped jaws again, this time after sharing a masked-up selfie with fellow A-lister Penelope Cruz.

Both women seemed to have a filter that lightened their eyes just a touch, which accentuated their matching accessories.

Salma captioned the snap: "How I miss seeing my friends out of the screens" and added the hashtag "BFF" for best friends forever.

One fan commented: "Two most beautiful women in the world," while many wrote "beautiful."

Salma has taken to an occasional chat and stroll in London recently, where presumably her and Penelope's photo was taken.

She recently returned to the UK following a getaway with her family to a sun-soaked location that ended at the end of January.

The back to work grind and London living has been change of pace for the actress who had spent the start of 2021 posting photos of herself on beaches and flaunting her incredible figure in a selection of swimsuits.

One of our favourites had to be the 54-year-old's classic black swimsuit, which she showed off while holding her head back in a glistening swimming pool at the beginning of the month.

