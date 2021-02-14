Salma Hayek celebrates love in stunning bikini and see through white top The gorgeous Frida actress wished her followers a happy Valentine's Day

Salma Hayek looked incredible in a black bikini covered by a see through white top, while celebrating love on Valentine's Day.

The Frida actress took to Instagram to wish her followers "Happy Valentine's Day" and shared a photo of herself in a black bikini and see through white top while giving her husband, François-Henri Pinault, a sweet kiss.

Salma and 58-year-old Francois have been married over 10 years and share their daughter Valentina.

The photo appears to be from the couple's retreat at the beginning of the year, which saw Salma sporting a bevy of incredible bikinis and swimwear and downing delicious looking tequila shots in the spot where this newest snap seems to have been taken.

Since returning from her incredible vacation, Salma has been hard at work in London doing press for her new film, Bliss.

Salma Hayek wished her followers a happy Valentine's Day with this beautiful snap with her husband

She recently shared some fun behind the scenes of her big press days - including snaps of herself on the phone with her co-star Owen Wilson.

"On the phone with Owen Wilson after our interview with James Corden last night, if you want to discover the rest of my dress and my makeup swipe to the left," she captioned her post.

She also opened up to the Today Show about the challenges of acting versus producing in the post-pandemic world. "I also produce, so I am producing Monarca in its second season on Netflix, and as a producer I had to go through all the complications that you have to do to get the show going so we could finish it.

"And even knowing all of that - and having to do it myself after being an actress for more than 30 years - I would do everything wrong," she explained during her interview with Today.

Salma had impressed followers with a series of bikini snaps while she was away earlier this year

"I live most of the time on the craft table and I would go to the craft table and try to grab something and they would be like 'NOOOOOO! Don't touch anything!'

"I'm like, 'But it's a Snickers bar,' and they would be: 'DON'T TOUCH IT, ITS INFECTED' and take it away.'"

