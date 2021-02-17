Salma Hayek's teenage daughter features in gorgeous sunset snaps The Frida actress is a doting mother to the 13-year-old

Salma Hayek usually delights fans with fashionable photos of herself, but very rarely do fans get to see her teenage daughter.

The Bliss actress took to Instagram and shared a beautiful snap of herself giving Valentina, 13, a loving back massage at sunset on a boat.

Just like a mother would, Salma appears to be fully concentrating on her daughter in the photos. Salma had spent weeks away on an epic vacation with her family to a warmer climate, but has since returned to London where she has been back to work.

Earlier this week the actress shared an incredible snap of herself alongside her best friend Penelope Cruz.

Salma shared the side-by-side snap with Penelope to her own Instagram. Both women seemed to have a filter that lightened their eyes just a touch, which accentuated their matching accessories.

Salma Hayek shared this snap of her daughter Valentina who is very rarely seen publicly

Both actresses were putting safety first - sporting matching blue masks. Salma captioned the snap: "How I miss seeing my friends out of the screens" and added the hashtag "BFF" for best friends forever.

One fan commented: "Two most beautiful women in the world," while many wrote "beautiful."

Salma has taken to an occasional masked chat and stroll in London recently, where presumably her and Penelope's photo was taken.

Late last month, Salma took a similar meet up on the streets. Salma met up with her agent, Maha Dakhil Jackson.

The actress wore a smart pair of glasses for the occasion, a white coat and a figure-hugging beige top. She topped the look off with a black mask.

Salma captioned the photo: "Having a walking meeting with my agent."

While it was unclear what she and her agent discussed at the time, fans are surely eager to find out what the actress has up her sleeve for her next project.

The dedicated mother was giving her daughter's back rub all of her concentraion

Salma's followers also took notice of her mask selection in that snap as well.

One commented: "Ms. Salma Hayek, stay safe, great job on wearing a mask," while others thought it was a great way for her to walk down a London street incognito.

