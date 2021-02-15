Salma Hayek's unexpected look during supermarket trip has fans saying the same thing Salma Hayek took to Instagram to unveil an unexpected look during a trip to the supermarket in lockdown

Salma Hayek often shares glamorous throwback photos on social media of her life prior to the pandemic.

The Frida actress is renowned for her head-turning outfits and enjoys nothing more than getting dressed up, but in her recent social media post, she proved she can pull off casual dressing just as well.

The mother-of-one was pictured dressed in a hoodie with minimal makeup during a trip to the supermarket, while drinking a slush puppy in front of the candy aisle.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek dances in lace dress

Fans were quick to comment on Salma's appearance, with one writing: "How do you still look so good in a hoodie? The Latina magic" while another wrote: "Oh wow you look like a teenager!" A third added: "I love that you look so down to earth."

The star has been isolating at her home in London over the past few months, where she lives with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their 13-year-old daughter Valentina.

Salma Hayek stunned fans with her laid-back appearance

On Sunday, Salma paid a public tribute to her husband to mark Valentine's Day, choosing to share a loved-up photo of herself kissing the 58-year-old during recent holiday.

The picture appeared to be from the couple's retreat last year, which saw them spend months in Greece before returning to the UK.

Like everyone else in the UK right now, Salma has been isolating at home during the country's third lockdown.

The Hollywood star is busy promoting her new film Bliss

However, the actress has had plenty to keep her busy, including promoting her new film, Bliss. Salma has been taking part in interviews from her home in London, giving fans a glimpse inside her stylish property in the process.

The actress opened up about her new movie during an appearance on the Today Show. "It's a movie about in the future, in a place where everything is beautiful and perfect and because of that people stop appreciating things," she explained.

Salma gets to play two very different types of leads in the film, but one thread binds the characters: "She is afraid of losing her soulmate in both worlds. I got to play two very different characters," the star added.

Salma and her husband on holiday prior to lockdown

The Mexican-born actress' character is described as a mysterious woman who initially appears to be homeless. Salma plays the role of Isabel in the movie, and stars alongside Owen Wilson in the Amazon film.

Fans have given the movie high praise since it was released, with one writing: "This movie is exceptional," while another commented: "This movie is everything!"

