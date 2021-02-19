Kim Kardashian displays results of her plant-based diet in ab-baring top The famous mum took to Instagram

Kim Kardashian has credited her plant-based diet as being key to her famous figure.

Sharing new photos of herself wearing khaki combats, boot stilettos and a gorgeous shirt crop top, the star could be seen striking a series of poses in her minimalist LA home.

"Plant based does a body good," the mother-of-four captioned her snaps, and it didn't take long before her hundreds of millions of followers began to gush over Kim in the comment section below her pictures.

"Beautiful Kimmy," wrote one.

"Yes Kim," added another, with a third saying: "Queen."

Kim took to Instagram

Kim has been advocating her vegan diet on Instagram for a while now, and in January, even revealed that she'd converted sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian to a plant-based diet.

"I’ve officially converted three family members!!!!! #PlantBasedLife," the 40-year-old wrote on Instagram in January.

The KUWTK star's latest social media post comes days after she revealed that her eldest daughter North had been treated to a make-over, dividing fans in the process.

In a photo posted on Instagram, Kim's little girl was smiling as a glam squad worked on her super long hair.

North was treated to a makeover

North, seven, looked in her element as she was pampered and her famous mum captioned the snap: "My beautiful sweet smart baby girl! I love playing dress up with you!"

While her millions of followers loved the adorable image, many of them couldn't decide if she looked most like Kim or her dad, Kanye West.

"She looks like her daddy," wrote one, while another said: "I think she's starting to look more like Kim."

Other fans chimed in and commented: "She's a mini Kim, absolutely gorgeous," and more insisted: "She's Kanye's double!"

