Kim Kardashian shared a photo of her tasty watermelon beverage on Monday – and if you look closely at the snap – you can see that it has a sweet pink rose floating in it.

Posting the image on Instagram, the reality star wrote: "Watermelon. Good."

As she held the cup up to the camera, Kim showed off her long pink fingernails, and we'd love to know how to make the tasty cocktail – which was orange in colour and featured a dusting of red salt on the rim, not to mention a slice of lime for good measure.

Last week, the 40-year-old revealed that she'd been gifted another tasty treat – this time a Valentine's Day-themed gingerbread house.

Kim showed off the tasty drink

The KUWTK star uploaded a clip of her three-year-old daughter Chicago reacting to the edible home, revealing that it was from Solvang Bakery and featured the names of all four of Kim and Kanye West's children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – as well as miniature gingerbread figurines.

Kim's toddler, dressed in a princess outfit, excitedly came over to look at the edible creation while her mum was filming, and said: "Mommy I like it! That's me, Psalm, Mommy, Daddy. Where's Northy and Sainty?"

Kim's gingerbread house

The Skims founder has been staying at her home in Hidden Hills during the pandemic, while Kanye is reported to be staying in Wyoming amid swirling divorce rumours, although neither have spoken out about this to date.

In January, the famous couple's former neighbour – Kathy Griffiths – seemingly confirmed the news in January, tweeting: "I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work.

"He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There's my two cents."

