Katherine Heigl shares glimpse inside her incredibly wholesome home life The star is a mum-of-three

Katherine Heigl has had a decorated Hollywood career packed with success and drama both onscreen and off, but when it comes to her home life it's remarkably wholesome!

While many recognise her for her power-hungry roles, her proudest achievement is her family.

MORE: Katherine Heigl speaks out over controversial Grey's Anatomy exit

The star - who is currently starring in the new Netflix hit, Firefly Lane - is a devoted mum and an adoring wife too, with a background which surprises many.

Katherine with her daughters who she adopted as babies

Is Katherine Heigl married?

The star has been married to her musician husband, Josh Kelley, since 2007. They tied the knot two years after she starred in his video, Only You.

She previously gushed about him in a social media post to celebrate their 12th anniversary and wrote: "Happy 12th anniversary love of my life. And thank you. For never wavering in your love, your loyalty.

"For being an endlessly blissful safe place to land. For raising a joy up in me that bursts forth in uninhibited raucous peals of laughter."

MORE: Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley's most precious family moments

Katherine and Josh have one son together

How many children does Katherine Heigl have?

Katherine and Josh have three children together, Adelaide Hope, eight, Naleigh, 12, and Joshua, four.

The couple adopted both of their oldest children. They welcomed Naleigh from South Korea and their middle daughter from America.

MORE: Katherine Heigl's refreshing take on post-pregnancy weight loss

Their oldest child was a special needs baby who had a congenital heart problem that was fixed by open-heart surgery

The heartfelt reason for Katherine’s decision to adopt

Even before they were married Katherine knew she wanted to adopt her children.

Katherine and Josh have been married since 2007

"Josh and I started talking about it before we were even engaged," she revealed to Parent & Child. "My sister Meg is Korean, and my parents adopted her three years before I was born. I wanted my own family to resemble the one I came from, so I always knew I wanted to adopt from Korea.

"We talked about having biological children as well, but we decided to adopt first. I just wanted to be a mom."

Katherine was raised Mormon

While she no longer practices the religion, Katherine was raised as a Mormon. She credits her upbringing for giving her “structure and discipline,” and told Good Housekeeping.

"I had a childhood that was a childhood. I listened to my parents. I respected the rules."

She has maintained her friendships with many of her childhood pals, despite her Hollywood connection.

MORE: 8 emotional celebrity adoption stories

Katherine still has her childhood friends

Where does Katherine Heigl live?

She no longer calls Los Angeles home! Katherine moved her family to Utah for a more laid-back life.

"We had big dreams of expanding our family, moving to the mountains and having a quieter life," she told Good Housekeeping

"Utah is spectacularly beautiful, the people are wonderful and kind, it's an easy commute from L.A. — and there's no traffic!"

She loves her rural life in Utah

On her decision to leave Hollywood

"I felt like my priorities were messed up," she told Good Housekeeping. "I was putting so much time and energy into just my work, but I was raised (to believe) that family comes first."



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.