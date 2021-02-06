Beyoncé debuts her most incredible look to date in new Ivy Park video The A-lister's collection drops this month

Beyoncé almost broke the internet on Friday when she released a two-minute promo for her new Ivy Park collection.

Joined in the incredible clip by Hailey Bieber and rapper Gucci Mane, the iconic singer debuted some of her most jaw-dropping looks to date.

The 39-year-old mother-of-three teased some of the upcoming outfits from the Icy Park line that will be available to shop on 19 February, and we were particularly bowled over by the Drunk in Love singer's otherworldly diamante headpiece, which she wore with a reflective parker from the upcoming collection.

Beyonce shared the incredible video on Instagram

Set among snow-covered mountains, the video features flashes of long shearling coats, graffiti-splattered tops and high-shine puffer jackets.

Other stand-out pieces included a show-stopping puffer jacket stamped with the words Ivy Park and skin-tight pink leggings and a matching top.

The singer and her family

Needless to say, Beyoncé's was inundated with comments from excited fans some of which included: "Take all my money", "Yas!" and "It's perfect."

Many social media users were also obsessed with Hailey's looks in the campaign.

The 24-year-old treated her own fans to a sneak peek at her outfits ahead of the official trailer drop, posting photos of herself in a blue latex dress from the collection of Friday.

Hailey's toned legs were on full display, matching her latex number with a beanie hat and a pair of chunky Adidas trainers with embossed white socks.

Fans were quick to express their excitement over the collaboration – and praise Hailey for her flawless appearance. "Latex! YESSSSS!" exclaimed one. "I can't get over this blue!" said another. A third added: "This outfit is everything!" A fourth joked: "Latex? Beyonce, what!"

Ivy Park also shared another photo of Hailey in a pink beanie and cycling shorts draped over a matching pink jeep.

Is anyone else planning on saving their entire paycheque for this one?

