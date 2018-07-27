Rumer Willis looks totally unrecognisable in new pictures Rumer Willis has gone blonde!

Rumer Willis looks totally unrecognisable after dying her hair and adding a feathered fringe. The 29-year-old, who is eldest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, has swapped her usual black chin-length style for long blonde locks, and showed off the stunning transformation while posing on the red carpet with her two younger sisters, Scout and Tallulah at the Hollywood Palladium. She was dressed in chic high-waisted black trousers and a matching jacket over a stylish silk cropped cami top, and accessorised the look with a long gold necklace and simple bracelet.

Rumer debuted a new look

Rumer and her sisters joined their parents, who divorced back in 1998, for an evening where Bruce's friends and co-stars took to the stage to 'roast' the Die Hard star, and Demi was among the speakers. Joking about their marriage, she said: "I look at our marriage like The Sixth Sense. You were dead the whole time… After our divorce, he said he considered the end of our marriage his biggest failure, but Bruce, don't be so hard on yourself, you've had much bigger failures. I mean Planet Hollywood, Hudson Hawk, Striking Distance, campaigning for Michael Dukakis, turning down Clooney's role in Ocean's Eleven to focus on playing the harmonica?" Tallulah joked about the situation after posting a snap of herself posing on the red carpet, writing: "Sandwiched between two institutions that raised me."

Rumer posed with her sisters

Demi even brought up the couple's three daughters in her speech, saying: "Our daughters are incredibly well-adjusted, considering two of them are half Bruce Willis." Bruce clearly saw the funny side of the put downs, and hugged Demi when she finished her set, later telling reporters that her appearance was "terrific…very surprising and very cool". Rumer, Scout and Tallulah regularly share snaps of their parents, and Scout posted a happy birthday message to him back in March with a throwback snap, and wrote alongside it: "To most people he’s more of a mythic icon of the action genre but to me this big weirdo has always just been my papa. Today he is 63 and I am so overjoyed that I get to spend the day with him and remind him of how grateful I am that he always encouraged me to be just as big of a goon, showed me it was ok to do weird little dances everywhere and anywhere, made sure I listened to classic rock and never hid his unparalleled love for his veritable coven of daughters."

