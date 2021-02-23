Salma Hayek’s soaking wet swimsuit photo sparks fan reaction The A-lister took to Instagram

Salma Hayek practically broke the internet on Tuesday when she shared a photo of herself being showered with water.

Wearing a gorgeous red swimsuit and with her eyes closed and her legs pulled into her chest, the actress couldn't resist referencing a Lady Gaga song, captioning her post: "I’m ready 'rain on me.'"

It didn't take her social media followers long to rush to the comment section of her unbelievable post to gush over the photo.

"A goddess," wrote one.

Salma looked incredible

"Unreal," added a second, with a third quipping: "Salma has found the fountain of youth."

The 54-year-old's post comes a day after she floored fans again when she shared a throwback photo of herself sporting a fierce red lip.

Posing up a storm on the red carpet in a plunging LBD and with her jet black hair looking glossy and straight, Salma looked flawless.

Salma and Penelope

Once again, fans were quick to shower Salma with sweet comments.

"Bold and beautiful!" wrote one.

"Wear red more often, I'm begging you," added another, with a third saying: "Timeless beauty."

Last week, Salma posted a fabulous snap of herself cosied up to Penelope Cruz.

Both women seemed to have a filter that lightened their eyes just a touch, which accentuated their matching accessories.

Salma captioned the snap: "How I miss seeing my friends out of the screens" and added the hashtag "BFF" for best friends forever.

One fan commented: "Two most beautiful women in the world," while many wrote "beautiful."

Salma has taken to an occasional chat and stroll in London recently, where presumably her and Penelope's photo was taken.

She recently returned to the UK following a getaway with her family to a sun-soaked location that ended at the end of January.

