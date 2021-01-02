Piers Morgan kicks off 2021 with incredible news The GMB star shared the news on Instagram

The year is off to an amazing start for Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan, who has announced that his book Wake Up is currently outselling Barack Obama's A Promised Land on online retailer Amazon's top 100 chart.

Sharing a screenshot of the chart's top-selling books, Piers wrote: "Wow. Wake Up now outselling @barackobama on Amazon Top 100 chart."

Wake Up hit bookshelves in October with the famous dad writing on social media at the time: "BREAKING: PUBLICATION DAY If you're sick of being told by the howling woke brigade how to think, speak and behave, or what to watch, laugh at, eat or drink - then you'll love my new book. It's time to cancel the cancel culture."

Back in July, Wake Up had already topped bestsellers' lists months before its release.

Piers shared an image on Instagram over summer showing his book at the top of UK Politics book sales on Amazon.

The father-of-four captioned the photo: "Well this is a nice way to start the day... the UK’s best-selling political book & it’s not even published until Oct 15.

Piers is well known for his strong – and sometimes controversial – opinions, and he doesn't shy away from a debate.

The outspoken star is a familiar face on breakfast television nowadays, hosting GMB alongside Susanna Reid, but 2021 may be his last year front the popular breakfast show.

The TV presenter previously revealed that his contact had been renewed until 2021 back in December 2019, and confirmed that he would be leaving the show when it ends. At the time, he told Susanna: "I've got two more years. Two more years of stories... anyway that's it, two more years and then I'll sail off into the sunset." Piers added later on in the show: "And I guarantee then I'll be out."

