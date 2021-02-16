Piers Morgan took to Twitter with an upsetting post on Tuesday as he revealed details of a shocking death threat.

The Good Morning Britain star, 55, reached out to his 7.7 million followers as he called out an online troll who had targeted him on Instagram.

MORE: Captain Sir Tom Moore's family are 'hurt' by cruel Barbados comments

Sharing a snapshot of the message he had received, Piers wrote: "Another day, another death threat… this one from someone using the name 'stevienewcombe' on Instagram. Anyone know who he is?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan hits out at critics of Captain Sir Tom Moore

"Let's see how big and tough he feels when I give him the exposure he deserves."

MORE: Piers Morgan's £4.2million Hollywood home with wife Celia has to be seen

His followers were quick to rally round. "It will be a fake name," one remarked. "I've checked out the Instagram account and he's got no posts, no followers, only following 28 people (probably all of them are getting death threats!) And the account is set to private."

Another day, another death threat... this one from someone using the name ‘stevienewcombe’ on Instagram. Anyone know who he is?

Let’s see how big and tough he feels when I give him the exposure he deserves. 👇 pic.twitter.com/ngOibBd9Sh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 16, 2021

Piers Morgan shared details of the death threat he had received

A second noted: "This is why all social media accounts should need verifying with ID."

MORE: Gemma Collins emotional after revealing verbal attack that left her mother in tears

A third wrote: "Wow that's truly disgusting!! I don't always agree with @piersmorgan but no one deserves to be threatened by vile people who think this is fine. I hope he is found and prosecuted. What has this world come to?"

MORE: Piers Morgan shares emotional tribute over the loss of beloved GMB guest

And a fourth commented: "Quite right Piers, it's time these people were recognised!!! I hope their employers and family see these posts and they take appropriate action too. I've just came back to Twitter after 5 years or so and I'm astonished at the amount of abuse that's on here now."

The GMB star previously hit out at trolls who had targeted Captain Sir Tom Moore

It comes after Piers hit out at online trolls who had taken aim at Captain Sir Tom Moore following his final holiday to Barbados.

"Let's talk about the trolls who have been mocking and abusing Captain Tom and his family before and after he died – it's still going on – for that trip that they took," he said on the show.

MORE: GMB stars' wedding photos unveiled: Kate Garraway, Piers Morgan, Ben Shephard & more

"You know Hannah [Tom's daughter] told me about how it hurt them. It hurt them at a time when – at their darkest moment with their dad, their granddad. You just added a little bit more despair and misery and hurt onto what they were suffering as a family.

"I hope you can live with yourselves. I really do, because it was despicable and the very worst of this country is some of the stuff that I read on Twitter and social media in the last few days."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.