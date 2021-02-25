Halle Berry showcases toned legs as she poses in shirt and heels The star's fans were in love with her photo

Halle Berry has driven her fans insane as she showcased her incredible legs in a stunning new tropical photo.

The Die Another Day star posted the snap of her walking in a tropical garden, wearing a purple-patterned LaQuan Smith shirt and some Kat Maconie heels.

In a simple caption, the star wrote: "Soakin' in that Sunday sun."

Halle's fans went wild for the snap, with many posting comments about her legs, which were simmering in the sunshine.

"Legsssss," wrote journalist Taylor Rooks, while another fan commented: "It's the legs for me."

Another complimentary fan wrote: "The calves are Calvin [Klein]!" while one added: "Those legs Halle! Yes!"

Fans couldn't stop complimenting Halle's toned legs

Agreeing with other comments, another fan said: "I mean…look at them legs."

And one fan joked about her attire, questioning: "High heels in the garden?"

The X-Men star recently caused an online stir when she shared a quote saying: "Women don't owe you [expletive]."

Halle and former partner Gabriel Aubrey share a child together

Trolls hit out at her, with one cruelly jibing: "Says the woman who can't keep a man." But Halle immediately hit back, coolly responding: "Who say I wanna keep the wrong man?..... cuz I don't!"

The actress also spoke out about paying child support, explaining on Instagram: "I understand some parents (man or woman) may need help, but I feel in these modern times both men and women have the responsibility to financially take care of their children and work hard and make every effort to do so."

She continued: "The way many laws were set up, people are allowed to USE the children in order to be awarded money to live a lifestyle that not only did they not earn, but that is way above and beyond the child's reasonable needs and that is 'THE WRONG' and where I see abuse.

"The laws are outdated and no longer reflect the modern world. This is just my opinion, I clearly don't own the truth. I can say I'm living it every day and I can tell you it's hard."

