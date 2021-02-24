Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez reveal pre-wedding makeover plans The Strictly Come Dancing stars got engaged on Valentine's Day

It sounds like Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are going to look even more fabulous before they tie the knot!

Gemma took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, where she confirmed that she is going to be getting braces – and that her fiancé will as well.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shows off gorgeous new living room as she makes surprising confession

Speaking directly to the camera while wearing a plaid sleeveless shirt, with her hair in a loose topknot, the former Emmerdale actress updated her fans on the couple's plans.

"Hiya, just keeping you posted on my teeth, you've asked about my teeth loads of you because I said I was getting braces on Monday," Gemma said.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez discuss pre-wedding makeover

The star went on: "I am still getting them, there was a delay on my order, thanks Brexit."

SEE: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's fans spot same thing in engagement video

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals adorable engagement surprise from daughter Mia

Her beau could be heard in the background, and Gemma then added: "And Gorka, Gorka's getting one as well… So, yeah, there's a delay but we've decided to go for the Invisalign ones and hopefully they'll be fitted next week or the week after."

Gemma and Gorka got engaged earlier this month

There's no news about the couple's wedding day yet, but they announced their engagement on Valentine's Day, with an Instagram post that showed the blonde beauty kissing her new fiancé on the cheek as she showed off her stunning diamond ring.

Gemma captioned the sweet picture: "Valentine’s forever... Of course I said yes [heart emoji]."

The couple's celebrity friends were clearly thrilled for them, and rushed to share their congratulations.

Former Coronation Street actress and Strictly contestant Catherine Tyldesley commented: "Oh my heart!!! So thrilled for you guys! Two of the nicest people in the land."

The couple are doting parents to young Mia

Gorka's co-star Oti Mabuse was also among the first to wish the pair well, commenting: "Yesssssssssss CONGRATULATIONS… MY HEART! So happy for you."

The loved-up pair met on the set of the BBC dance show back in 2017, although they didn't dance together until 2019's Christmas special.

They welcomed their daughter Mia in July of that year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.