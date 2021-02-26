Cameron Diaz baby number two? The sweet things she's said about motherhood The star shares her daughter with husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz has made no secret of the fact motherhood has not only changed her - it's made her!

The star, 48, is incredibly passionate about her family life with her husband, Benji Madden, 41, and their one-year-old daughter, Raddix - and fans are now desperate to know if baby number two is on the cards.

Cameron's Instagram account regularly receives questions from her dedicated followers asking about her family and judging by her gushing comments on motherhood, they could very well add to their brood.

WATCH: Cameron Diaz shares glimpse inside the home she shares with baby Raddix

How did Cameron Diaz have her baby?

The former actress and her muscian spouse secretly welcomed their daughter at the end of 2019 and made the surprise announcement in January 2020. But they've never publicly revealed if they used a surrogate or adoption to become parents.

In a statement they shared with fans they said: "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!!"

Cameron married Benji in 2015

Did Cameron Diaz always want to be a mother?

Actually no! Cameron didn't always want to have children. Despite the fact she says motherhood is the "most gratifying moment" in her life, before she met Benji and settled down she wasn't even sure she wanted children.

At the age of 41, she told Esquire: "It's so much more work to have children. To have lives besides your own that you are responsible for… I like protecting people, but I was never drawn to being a mother."

What changed?

Cameron revealed to friend and fellow A-lister, Gwyneth Paltrow, during a chat for GOOP, that fear was holding her back.

"I was just scared. I was afraid I wouldn’t find a partner," she said."I had no luck, you know?"

She actually credited Gwyneth for pushing her to find her fairytale family: "You were just on me all the time," she told her. "You were like: 'You have to. You don’t understand. If you don’t do this you will be so sad that you didn’t do it.' And so I credit you so much with the fact that you never let up on me."

Cameron said her longtime friend Gwyneth Paltrow helped convince her to have children

On becoming a mother at 47

Cameron admits she has done things differently from most women and told Naomi Campbell on her Youtube series, No Filter: "A lot of people do it the other way around ... they get married [and] have a family in their youth. I'm kind of doing it in the second half of my life."

Cameron added she now feels she has to live a very long life to fit in all the fun with her family.

"The only pressure for me now is I have to live to be, like, 107, you know?" she added. "No pressure!"

Cameron quit her acting career to focus on family

How old is Cameron Diaz's baby?

Cameron Diaz's baby is already one! Raddix is certainly growing up fast - too fast in fact.

The Avaline wine creator's daughter was born in December 2019, and Cameron has adored spending so much time with her daughter, especially during the COVID-19 quarantines.

"t's just amazing. It’s the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I. We’re just so happy," she revealed to Jimmy Fallon.

Cameron says they love watching her personality change. "She’s not the same baby that she was yesterday. Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she’s a completely different baby."

Benji Madden is an incredible dad

Cameron and Benji have been married since 2015 and she says he's not only an amazing husband but a fabulous father too.

"He’s so good. He's such an amazing father. I’m so lucky he’s my baby’s father. He's incredible," she said, swooning. "He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is."

Does Cameron Diaz want another baby?

The couple haven't publicly discussed their desire for a second child, but if they end up becoming a family of four, they'll no doubt announce it when their fans least expect it.

