Cameron Diaz opens up about baby Raddix in rare interview The Charlie's Angel star is a doting mum

Cameron Diaz opened up about motherhood this week in a chat with Naomi Campbell for the model's popular YouTube show, No Filter.

The actress rarely shares updates about her daughter on social media and has never posted a photo showing the tiny tot's face.

READ: Cameron Diaz makes heartfelt revelation about being baby Raddix’s mum

However, the star told her friend that she loves being a mother, saying: "I really feel like this is my sweet spot and the happiest time in my life, even with all the amazing experiences I've had… I know this is the most gratifying moment". Aww!

Little Raddix, who Cameron shares who Cameron shares with her Good Charlotte singer husband Benji Madden, is now nine months old.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cameron Diaz gives fans a glimpse inside her kitchen and you won't believe how tidy it is

Over the summer, the 48-year-old admitted on The Tonight Show that she didn't used to think she would let her child watch kids' TV, but she had relented since becoming a mother.

WOW: Cameron Diaz reveals incredible kitchen appliance at £6.92million LA home

LOOK: Cameron Diaz divides fans after sharing photo of her unusual breakfast

Speaking to the programme's host, Jimmy Fallon, the Charlie's Angels actress confessed: "Let me just tell you, we have Baby Shark on rotation, we have Sesame Street. It's just crazy, we are jamming it out over there."

It sounds as though the little girl is also going to appreciate music like her dad, as Cameron also said that Raddix enjoys listening to Afro-Cuban music in the car.

Benji is even writing songs for his daughter, Cameron revealed, gushing: "She just loves it, she looks at her daddy and she loves him so much. She thinks he's the bee's knees."

Cameron shares daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden

Fans were delighted when the couple announced their daughter's arrival on their respective Instagram accounts at the beginning of January.

It also came as a huge surprise, as the private pair hadn't previously announced that they were expecting a baby.

SEE: Cameron Diaz shares glimpse inside cosy home she's raising baby daughter Raddix in

According to People magazine, Raddix was born on 30 December and her full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden.

She is the niece of Nicole Richie and her husband, Joel Madden, and cousin to their two children, Harlow and Sparrow, who are also kept out of the limelight by their parents.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.